Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
The Cardinals make the trade down and land a shifty wide receiver who has had some darn good performances at Ohio State, none better than his game in the Rose Bowl against Utah on New Year's Day in 2022—he hauled in 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. No, that is not a joke, he had 347 yards in one game.
Do you even need to watch film on him if you are the Cardinals? Obviously, you do because he didn't have the season he wanted in 2022 but much of that is due to the talent that was around him. He can still be a game-breaker.
DeMeco Ryans lands his franchise cornerback after landing his franchise quarterback. Christian Gonzalez gives Ryans a player to pair with Derek Stingley as the Texans try to fix every part of their roster. This would be a solid start.
Could the Packers own this pick prior to the draft? Maybe, but that seems unlikely. Even with that, the Jets are likely to add Aaron Rodgers so why not give him another weapon to throw to? I am sure he would love this after spending over a decade with a team that avoided drafting offensive playmakers in the first round at all costs.