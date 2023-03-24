Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
The Patriots' offense last season was quite dreadful. They have uncertainties all over their offense so they can afford to just take the best available offensive player. They grab their franchise tackle to help block for whoever might play quarterback for them in the future.
The Green Bay Packers get a steal here as they land a former top recruit. Bryan Bresee has had injury concerns but if he can stay healthy, he can be an unblockable force. He has everything you want in an interior defensive lineman. His draft slide has nothing to do with his ability, but rather how the draft plays out—situations like this happen every year.
Washington would gladly take this feisty, yet undersized, cornerback out of Illinois. If not for his lack of size, he would probably be a top-ten pick, and he might end up being anyways. It is a solid pick for a team that could go many different ways in the draft.