Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
A couple of cornerbacks come off the board, the second of which will pair with recently-signed Patrick Peterson to lock down opposing receivers. The Steelers are always looking to add defensive talent, which is what Joey Porter is as he has the size to be an imposing corner.
After strongly considering taking Myles Murphy with the eighth-overall pick but ultimately choosing Jalen Carter, the Atlanta Falcons somehow land the former Clemson defensive end by trading back into the first round.
This is a Ryan Nielsen defensive end. Murphy has all the size, strength, and upside you can ask for. Adding him to a line with Grady Jarrett and the recent addition, Jalen Carter, could be the perfect scenario.
The Buccaneers continue their rebuild by adding a player that has been compared to Aaron Donald—not bad. Calijah Kancey set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash by a defensive tackle in NFL Combine history. He has jumped up boards thanks to his crazy upside. Kancey would fit perfectly next to Vita Vea.