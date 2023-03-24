Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
Deonte Banks might not be the first cornerback prospect you think of but the Seahawks have a history of taking players in the first round that you have to look up. Deonte Banks would be a great pairing with Tariq Woolen. Both are bigger players who can shut down the opposition as the Seahawks try to build The Legion of Boom 2.0.
Austin Ekeler wants out, so insert Bijan Robinson—the consensus number-one running back in the draft. Ekeler is a phenomenal player but this would be an amazing switch for the Chargers. The Chargers' goal is to continue building around Justin Herbert and giving him Bijan would certainly do that.
Nolan Smith may have ended his career at Georgia injured but he should begin his career in the NFL as a first-round pick. He is yet another elite Georgia prospect and the Ravens would be a great fit for him. Smith would join a team that knows how to get the best out of their pass rushers.