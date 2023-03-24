Full first-round mock draft: Falcons land UGA star, trade back into first round
Jordan Addison hurt himself a lot by transferring to USC. He used to be the top wide receiver coming out this year but now he has lost steam in all of this. However, the Vikings would be happy to add him as he would be an excellent player opposite Justin Jefferson.
How deadly would that duo be? Justin Jefferson on one side, Jordan Addison on the other with T.J. Hockenson inside, and Dalvin Cook—maybe—in the backfield. Kirk Cousins would have a hay day.
The Jaguars lost Jawaan Taylor to the Kansas City Chiefs and they cannot afford to put Trevor Lawrence at risk. They need to be continuously building a wall in front of T-Law. Broderick Jones is a giant person who could be a bully and help build that wall.
The Giants have been focused on their offense during free agency but here they elect to address the defense. Brian Branch, out of Alabama, goes to the Giants and joins another former Alabama safety in Xavier McKinney. Those two are talented and smart defenders for NY's secondary.