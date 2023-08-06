Full recap of every move made by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
This is a full recap of the following things pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons' offseason (TOC below):
-Re-signings
-Free agent signings
-Trades and extensions
-Draft picks and their contracts, and UDFA signings
-Free agents Falcons let walk
-Cuts
All the additions and subtractions the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
The Atlanta Falcons might have been the most active team during the offseason. They made so many signings, drafted a handful of players, and even traded for a couple of players.
It has been a long time since this team has done this much and all it has resulted in is a lot of optimism amongst fans, coaches, and players. We haven't seen this type of buzz with this team since the Falcons were hoping to avenge their Super Bowl loss going into the 2017 season.
Training camp has been full-go and Arthur Smith has said that this is the most fun he has ever had coaching—that says a lot.
All of this is because of the growth of the young players and all of the signings that general manager Terry Fontenot made during free agency. Without all of that, this would just be your typical Falcons' offseason.
We are going to go over all of those moves that Fontenot has made. From signings to trades to cuts. This will illustrate how different this team looks compared to 2022.
Every offseason move by the Falcons
- Every re-signing the Atlanta Falcons made this offseason
- Every signing the Atlanta Falcons made this offseason
- Every trade & extension the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
- Every draft pick and UDFA signing for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
- Every player the Atlanta Falcons let walk this offseason
- Every player the Atlanta Falcons cut this offseason