Full recap of every move made by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
This is a full recap of the following things pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons' offseason (TOC below):
-Re-signings
-Free agent signings
-Trades and extensions
-Draft picks and their contracts, and UDFA signings
-Free agents Falcons let walk
-Cuts
Every re-signing the Atlanta Falcons made this offseason
Let's start with the players who are coming back for the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons brought back a total of six players, one of which they later released.
- FB Keith Smith re-signed (1yr, $2.35M)
- WR KhaDarel Hodge re-signed (1yr, $1.2M)
- TE MyCole Pruitt re-signed (1yr, $1.08M)
- RT Kaleb McGary re-signed (3yrs, $34.5M)
- OT Germain Ifedi re-signed (since released)
- CB Cornell Armstrong re-signed (1yr, $1.23M)
- LS Liam McCullough re-signed (ERFA)
The crowned jewel of this group is certainly Kaleb McGary. It is hard to imagine where the Falcons would be if they weren't able to come to terms with McGary. Who would their right tackle be right now?
Elsewhere, it was good to see Keith Smith, KhaDarel Hodge, and most recently, MyCole Pruitt make their way back for the offense. All three were solid veterans who contributed to this team in 2022.