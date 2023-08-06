Full recap of every move made by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
This is a full recap of the following things pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons' offseason (TOC below):
-Re-signings
-Free agent signings
-Trades and extensions
-Draft picks and their contracts, and UDFA signings
-Free agents Falcons let walk
-Cuts
Every signing the Atlanta Falcons made this offseason
There have been a lot of signings for the Falcons this offseason. Terry Fontenot has been hard at work trying to find ways to improve this team as he has found players in the XFL and CFL.
Here are all the signings the Falcons have made and the value of the contracts that weren't for league minimum, via Spotrac.
- QB Taylor Heinicke (2yrs, $14M)
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- WR Mack Hollins (1yr, $2.5M)
- WR Scotty Miller (1yr, $1.23M)
- WR Penny Hart
- WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- WR Chris Blair
- WR Slade Bolden
- OT Barry Wesley
- OT Josh Miles
- OG Ethan Greenidge
- DL David Onyemata (3yrs, $35M)
- DL Calais Campbell (1yr, $7M)
- DL Eddie Goldman - reinstated from retirement
- DL Joe Gaziano
- DL LaCale London
- DL Albert Huggins
- DL Carlos Davis
- DL Justin Ellis
- OLB Bud Dupree (1yr, $3M)
- OLB Kemoko Turay
- LB Kaden Elliss (3yrs, $2.5M)
- LB Tae Davis
- LB Andre Smith
- CB Mike Hughes (2yrs, $7M)
- CB Tre Flowers
- CB Breon Borders
- S Jessie Bates (4yrs, $64.02M)
- S Lukas Denis
- K Matthew Trickett
As you can see, Terry Fontenot has really focused on the defense, especially the defensive line. Although, Eddie Goldman seems to be done which is a hit to the team. On offense, he focused heavily on the receiver position by trying to bring in extra depth.