Full recap of every move made by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
This is a full recap of the following things pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons' offseason (TOC below):
-Re-signings
-Free agent signings
-Trades and extensions
-Draft picks and their contracts, and UDFA signings
-Free agents Falcons let walk
-Cuts
Every draft pick and UDFA signing for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
The NFL Draft might be the most exciting offseason event. For the Atlanta Falcons, it has been especially exciting as they have gone three-straight years with a top-ten pick. Not the most ideal thing but it makes for an exciting April.
Here are each of the draft picks and undrafted free agent signings the Falcons made.
Falcons draft picks:
- RB Bijan Robinson - Texas (Rd. 1, Pk. 8)
- OG Matthew Bergeron - Syracuse (Rd. 2, Pk. 38)
- EDGE Zach Harrison - Ohio State (Rd. 3, Pk. 75)
- CB Clark Phillips III - Utah (Rd. 4, Pk. 113)
- S DeMarcco Hellams - Alabama (Rd. 7, Pk. 224)
- C Jovaughn Gwyn - South Carolina (Rd. 7, Pk. 225)
Undrafted free agents signed:
- DL Ikenna Enechukwu - Rice
- WR Keilahn Harris - Oklahoma Baptist
- LB Mike Jones Jr. - LSU
- WR Xavier Malone - Henderson State
- WR Justin Marshall - Buffalo
- RB Carlos Washington Jr. - Southeastern Louisiana
- CB Natrone Brooks - Southern Mississippi
- S Clifford Chattman - UTSA
- QB Austin Aune - North Texas
The Falcons were then able to agree to contracts with all six of their 2023 draft picks. Here are those details, via Spotrac.
Draft pick contracts
- Bijan Robinson - 4 years, $21.96 million (w/ fifth-year option)
- Matt Bergeron - 4 years, $8.98 million
- Zach Harrison - 4 years, $5.57 million
- Clark Philips III - 4 years, $4.6 million
- DeMarcco Hellams - 4 years, $3.95 million
- Jovaughn Gwyn - 4 years, $3.95 million