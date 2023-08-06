Full recap of every move made by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
This is a full recap of the following things pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons' offseason (TOC below):
-Re-signings
-Free agent signings
-Trades and extensions
-Draft picks and their contracts, and UDFA signings
-Free agents Falcons let walk
-Cuts
Every player the Atlanta Falcons let walk this offseason
The fun part of the offseason is seeing who comes back and what new faces enter the building; the sad part is seeing who walks out the door to never return and there were certainly a number of players the Atlanta Falcons didn't bring back.
Here are the players who the Falcons decided to not re-sign this offseason and where those players have since signed:
- LS Beau Brinkley (Unsigned)
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Eagles)
- WR Damiere Byrd (Panthers)
- OG Elijah Wilkinson (Cardinals)
- OG Colby Gossett (Browns)
- OT/OG Chuma Edoga (Cowboys)
- DL Vincent Taylor (Unsigned)
- DL Matt Dickerson (Chiefs)
- DL Jaleel Johnson (Titans)
- LB Rashaan Evans (Unsigned)
- LB Nick Kwiatkowski (Steelers)
- CB Isaiah Oliver (49ers)
- CB Mike Ford (Browns)
- CB Rashad Fenton (Cardinals)
- S Erik Harris (Unsigned)
Olamide Zaccheaus was a big loss and Chuma Edoga was an underrated loss. On defense, the big loss was Isaiah Oliver who was balling in the final four weeks of the season. Rashaan Evans was a big contributor and it is unlikely that he will return to Atlanta since Dean Pees retired.