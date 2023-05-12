Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week-by-week predictions for the Atlanta Falcons 2023 season
The final piece of the puzzle for the NFL season has been released. We all knew who the Atlanta Falcons' opponents were but now we know the complete picture of when we will play each one of those teams with the schedule reveal.
Here is what the schedule looks like for the Atlanta Falcons:
- Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers
- Week 3: @ Detroit Lions
- Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
- Week 5: vs. Houston Texans
- Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders
- Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans
- Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 13: @ New York Jets
- Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 15: @ Carolina Panthers
- Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 17: @ Chicago Bears
- Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints
That is just the outline of the Atlanta Falcons season, now let's get to the game-by-game predictions for the team, starting with week one.
Week 1: Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
Each team within the NFC South looks a lot different in 2023. The Carolina Panthers will be led by a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young and we all know that you never know what you are going to get from a rookie, even one as experienced as Young is. Young has had success in Mercedes-Benz Stadium but the Atlanta Falcons are a little different than college teams.
Both teams end up relying on the running game with young QBs, but in the end, the home team wins by ten. They have more talent on the offensive side of the ball. The only question remaining is if this game will be as crazy as the one last year—highly doubtful.