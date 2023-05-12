Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week 2: Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons
The Green Bay Packers are going to be a much different team in 2023, that we know for sure. The Atlanta Falcons need to take advantage of that by leaning on their ground game against a defense that ranked 29th against the run last season.
With both teams wanting to help out their young quarterbacks, they will run the ball as much as they can. The Packers with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, the Falcons with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson. The Falcons rush themselves to a win.
WIN - ATL 24, GB 20 | (2-0)
Week 3: Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions
While I believe the media is getting ahead of themselves about the Detroit Lions being a contender, they do have a lot of talent. The Atlanta Falcons will have their work cut out for them, especially since they are on the road.
While Atlanta keeps it close, Detroit's deadly passing attack makes a big play late to set them up for a game-winning field goal.