Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week 8: Atlanta Falcons @ Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are in a strange spot; they have two young quarterbacks—one of which they have seemingly already given up on—and a veteran who seems to be the starter. They also haven't been the same since Arthur Smith left.
If the Falcons can stop or limit Derrick Henry, then they should be in good shape. They just don't have the firepower in the passing game to scare you.
WIN - ATL 24, TEN 16 | (6-2)
Week 9: Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons
This is a tough matchup for the Atlanta Falcons due to the offensive stars the Minnesota Vikings have. Justin Jefferson has been unstoppable throughout his young career while Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson have also been excellent.
If there is good news for the Falcons it is that the VIkings defense was quite bad last year and they haven't added much this offseason. They can take advantage of the defense but ultimately, I have them coming up short at home.