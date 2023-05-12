Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week 10: Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals
A huge question for the Atlanta Falcons in this game is whether or not the Falcons will be trying to stop Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, or possibly someone else. If I had to guess, it will be Murray because he is expected to be back around mid-season. However, that is a long time that Murray will have been off the field and it could take him a few weeks to get up to speed again; the Falcons defense should take advantage of that.
Desmond Ridder got his first career win against the Cardinals and gets another one as the Falcons cruise to a victory in Arizona.
WIN - ATL 29, ARI 14 | (7-3)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons had a lot of success against the New Orleans Saints last year but somehow ended up 0-2. Think about it, if Marcus Mariota doesn't fumble in week 1 and Drake London doesn't fumble in week 15, the series would have probably been flipped.
This is a much more talented Falcons team in 2023, so they right the wrong in the 2023 season.