Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week 13: Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets
This is a very interesting matchup for the Atlanta Falcons and one that could end up being a great game. The Jets are being penciled into the playoffs already so the Falcons should be fired up to make a statement to the NFL. This could be the Falcons' upset of the year.
However, the Jets still scrape out a win as they get a game-winning drive from their new quarterback.
LOSS - NYJ 26, ATL 24 | (8-4)
Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, of course, will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, as they do every year. The last time they traveled to ATL, they started Tom Brady before pulling him, and then Desmond Ridder ended up winning that game—as far as anyone is concerned, Ridder will always be undefeated against Brady.
Tampa has been a tough opponent for the Falcons and that stays true even without Brady leading the Bucs. This game ends up being a grind for both teams but, unfortunately, the Bucs escape with a win.