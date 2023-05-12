Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week 15: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
Even if the final score doesn't show it, the Panthers essentially hammered the Falcons in Carolina on primetime last year. The Panthers brought out the ground-and-pound game which Atlanta should be better equipped to handle in 2023.
The same should be expected since both teams are well-equipped to bring out that same game plan. The Panthers end up winning this one by the skin of their teeth.
LOSS - CAR 25, ATL 24 | (8-6)
Week 16: Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons
The Colts were the biggest mess in the NFL last season with their host of quarterbacks that were thrown into the fire. Now, they will be throwing Gardner Minshew and/or Anthony Richardson into the fire.
With Richardson being raw and Minshew being a backup-caliber player, you have to like the Atlanta Falcons' chances in this game. There should be a lot of running in this game.