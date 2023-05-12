Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Atlanta Falcons schedule
Week 17: Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears
The Atlanta Falcons in 2022 were able to scrape out a win against the team who ended up with the first-overall pick, much in thanks to Cordarrelle Patterson's record-breaking kick return for a touchdown.
The Bears will be a much more talented team this time around and Atlanta will have to play a cleaner game and bring their run defense if they want to beat Chicago again. I have them doing just that thanks to the big guys on the defensive line.
WIN - ATL 25, CHI 24 | (10-6)
Week 18: Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints
The Falcons' last win against the Saints came in New Orleans when Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson down the sideline which set up a game-winning Younghoe Koo field goal. It is time to do that again, this time with Desmond Ridder.
It is reasonable to say the Falcons are the better team. Derek Carr or not, the Saints lost a lot on defense, have an aging roster, and haven't been anything more than mediocre for years now. The Falcons can take them down, even in hostile territory.
Ridder takes his team down the field to set up a game-winning field goal by Younghoe Koo, just like last time.