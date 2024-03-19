Get your Atlanta Falcons Kirk Cousins jersey now
There's a new quarterback in the ATL - Kirk Cousins - and a new set of expectations - win games.
Cousins has 78 career victories, a massive improvement from the likes of Desmond Ritter. Kirko Chainz also steps into an offense with two incredibly talented running backs, a huge upside tight end and a clear no. 1 receiver.
In short - we're expecting plenty of touchdowns.
Which is why you need to get yourself a Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons jersey.
Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons Nike Game Player Jersey
Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons Nike Game Player Jersey
Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons Nike Player Name & Number T-Shirt
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.