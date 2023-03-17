Grading each of the Atlanta Falcons early wave of moves
Falcons sign DT David Onyemata for 3 years, $35 million
David Onyemata signs with the Atlanta Falcons after spending all of his time with the blasted New Orleans Saints. We all knew that Fontenot would sign at least one Saints defensive lineman after hiring Ryan Nielsen, so here it is.
I am back and forth with this one; everyone knows that 90% of the time you will overpay for the better available free agents. This was also a need for the team, but having said that, I think it is a little much for Onyemata.
Nevertheless, he will have a significant impact on the defense and it never hurts to know that his cap hit on the Saints is bigger than his hit on the Falcons for 2023—if that wasn't the case, I would likely give this a C+.