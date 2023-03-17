Grading each of the Atlanta Falcons early wave of moves
Falcons sign S Jessie Bates for 4 years, $64 million
This was the move that got Atlanta Falcons fans ecstatic. This was a big splash by Terry Fontenot as he landed the top safety on the open market and one of the best safeties in the league.
Jessie Bates brings proven talent, proven production, and proven leadership to the secondary of the Falcons. He will now join A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, and Richie Grant to round out a suddenly strong secondary.
It isn't a cheap contract but I like it being frontloaded deal. If things do not work out then the Falcons should be able to move on from him. It also will increase the likelihood that Bates stays for all four years. This may be an expensive deal but it could also transcend the backend of the defense and Bates could become the spark that starts Atlanta's defense.