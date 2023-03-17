Grading each of the Atlanta Falcons early wave of moves
9 of 9
Falcons sign QB Taylor Heinicke for 2 years, $14 million
This one was surprising, it seemed like Taylor Heinicke was destined to return to Washington before the Atlanta Falcons jumped in and snagged him.
We knew the Falcons were going to add another quarterback, they made that clear, it was just a matter of where they would look to add one. I love Heinicke's projection in Arthur Smith's offense; Heinicke plays the position in chaos and he loves to be on the move.
It has also been made crystal clear that the new quarterback will come in as a backup. Paying $7 million for a quality backup like the hometown Heinicke is a good deal. Nothing to complain about here.