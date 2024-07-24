Grading each of Atlanta Falcons' projected offensive starters
By Nick Halden
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins- A-
Out of the possible quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could have brought in during the offseason Kirk Cousins is the best fit. The veteran was the best starter within reach and instantly made Atlanta a playoff contender due to the division they play in.
While Kirk is never going to be in the upper tier of NFL quarterbacks he is always on the edge. While the top of the quarterback rankings dramatically shift for much of the last decade Cousins remains in the 10-15 range. This is all Atlanta needs to be a playoff contender and the heavy favorite in the NFC South.
Left Tackle: Jake Matthews- B+
If there was a reward for consistent competency Jake Matthews is wildly deserving. The veteran isn't among the league's elite at the position but provides consistency and stability. As long as Matthews continues to play at this current level Atlanta is unlikely to make any changes.
Left Guard: Matthew Bergeron- A
The season that Bergeron just put together deserved far more attention. It was lost in Arthur Smith's bravado and incapable quarterback play. Bergeron has given every reason to believe he is a franchise cornerstone and among Atlanta's best draft decisions in the last half-decade.