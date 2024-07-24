Grading each of Atlanta Falcons' projected offensive starters
By Nick Halden
Center: Drew Dalman-B+
The strongest unit for Atlanta is this offensive line. There is truly only one question mark in the unit with all starters having top-ten upside at their position. Dalman took another step forward last season and should benefit from working with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom- A+
Taking positional value out of the discussion Lindstrom is the best player on this roster. The guard is elite in every facet of his game and has already cashed in because of this. Give the Falcons credit for developing and finding great offensive line pieces. It is one of the few things the front office has managed to get right in the last half-decade.
Right Tackle: Kaleb McGary- C-
Which version of Kaleb McGary are the Falcons going to get? It is easy to grow frustrated with a player who shows just enough to stay in the starting lineup. A solid 2022 season was followed up by a step back after getting paid the previous offseason. McGary at times appeared to be less of an obstacle in pass protection and more of an usher. If that is the case yet again this season expect Storm Norton to get an early chance.