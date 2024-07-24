Grading each of Atlanta Falcons' projected offensive starters
By Nick Halden
Primary Receiver: Drake London- A
While the numbers might be lower than the grade would suggest we are taking into account the degree of difficulty. In London's two seasons in the league, he has had three different starting quarterbacks in a run-heavy offense called by Arthur Smith.
If there is one sure star to bet on in what we believe is a loaded offense it is Drake London. London's talent is far too great for the primary receiver and Kirk Cousins not to put up big numbers.
Second Receiver: Darnell Mooney- B
Mooney is a difficult fit to judge based on the fact his entire career has been spent with below-average quarterback play. Mooney on paper is a great fit for this offense. Giving you speed and the ability to stretch the field around Kyle Pitts and Drake London.
Where the concern comes in is the fact you paid top dollar for a second or third option in the passing game. Mooney's recent numbers can be explained, however, there is a reason for a bit of apprehension.
Third Receiver: Rondale Moore- C+
If the season started today Moore would be in the Atlanta starting lineup. His speed and fit with Kirk Cousins is reason for some optimism. Thus far Moore has been a bust with a Cardinals team searching for offense. Can this change when Moore is the forgotten man in this offense?