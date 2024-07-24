Grading each of Atlanta Falcons' projected offensive starters
By Nick Halden
Halfback: Bijan Robinson- A
What keeps Robinson from receiving an A+ is watching back the full 2023 season. Robinson was set up to fail by Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder. Teams had zero reason to fear the pass and simply needed to step down close to the line and dare the Falcons to throw the ball.
This is out of Robinson's control and a valid explanation for the lack of elite production. However, Robinson does need to improve as a receiver and with his ball security. If he can protect the football and get on the same page with Kirk Cousins, he has a chance to be a top-three back by the end of the season.
Tight end: Kyle Pitts-B+
Pitts has the upside of an elite receiver but isn't going to be able to do a lot of the dirty work a Travis Kelce or George Kittle can. Pitts is in the group of tight ends directly below them with elite potential that is yet to translate into consistent production.
All the same excuses are again here. However, London found far more ways to contribute in dysfunction than Pitts has. The elite talent is still enough to buy in.