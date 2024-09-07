Grading each of Terry Fontenot's biggest 2024 moves
By Nick Halden
Signing Kirk Cousins- A+
Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris understood the reason why Arthur Smith was fired in Atlanta. Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, and Taylor Heinicke were a result of a series of terrible quarterback decisions. This is all because the team opted to push Matt Ryan out and chase after Deshaun Watson.
Each of the past two seasons the Falcons stayed in the wildcard race and poor quarterback play ended their chances. Fontenot went out and added the best player at the position in free agency. Understanding the Falcons weren't going to be able to trade up for a top prospect this was the next best move.
If you're not going to be able to land Caleb Williams the next best decision is bringing in Kirk Cousins. Cousins offers stability and with a strong roster makes you a playoff contender.
The contract is hefty but not one that is going to haunt Atlanta for years to come. Even if things go poorly for Cousins the Falcons can escape the deal within two years. Kirk Cousins was arguably the most impactful player to hit free agency and he is now Atlanta's franchise quarterback. Despite clear other concerns, the Atlanta GM deserves credit for the move.