Grading each of Terry Fontenot's biggest 2024 moves
By Nick Halden
Drafting Michael Penix Jr. C-
The only thing stopping the Atlanta GM from being given a failing grade is the fact we won't know what the quarterback is or isn't for two seasons. One could argue this is the exact reason that Fontenot should be failed for adding to a position you just spent $180-million on when you added veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Add in the fact you didn't warn your franchise quarterback of the move and this was just terrible management. You didn't tell your franchise leader your first round pick was going to be at his position. Just as you failed to add an impact player that could help your playoff chase.
This team hasn't made the playoffs since 2017 and they are spending top-ten picks on bench pieces. If you believed in Penix that much he should be on the field this season and Cousins should still be in Minnesota. It really is that simple if you believe Penix is a franchise quarterback and worth a top-ten pick he should be in your starting lineup.
Excusing the move as following the path of Jordan Love and Green Bay ignores the fact the Packers had a playoff-contending roster. The move still makes little sense.