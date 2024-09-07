Grading each of Terry Fontenot's biggest 2024 moves
By Nick Halden
Preseason additions of Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons- A-
When Fontenot finally did make moves on the defensive side of the ball they came in succession with high upside. Adding players with the ability of Simmons and Judon cannot be overlooked for a team that made so few moves defensively.
You went from starting Lorenzo Carter and Richie Grant to players who have the potential to be top-ten at their position. Yes, one could argue that having Grant and Carter as starters works against a great grade but it is the move itself we are grading not the decisions leading to it.
Fontenot making these two moves is what pushed Atlanta from in the conversation as a fringe wildcard team to an expected division winner. Along with Bates, Terrell, Jarrett, and Onyemata pundits now have enough on the defensive side to believe in the Falcons.
For the cost of one third-round pick and two affordable deals, the Falcons added players who are Pro-bowl caliber. It is hard to do anything but be excited for a team that has resisted these types of moves for the last half-decade. These were the two additions that cemented expectations for Atlanta this season.