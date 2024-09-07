Grading each of Terry Fontenot's biggest 2024 moves
By Nick Halden
Signing Darnell Mooney- C
This gets a lower grade based only on the fact the Falcons paid top dollar for a position they never finished. One could argue it would have been wiser to add 3-4 players at a lower cost than to pay top dollar for Mooney.
Regardless, Mooney is a great fit for what this Atlanta offense was missing and will help put pressure on the secondary. If there is one frustration with London and Pitts it is a lack of elite speed. Neither player is going to run by a lot of folks and break plays over the top. Atlanta needed speed that can help open up the offense and Mooney and slot receiver Ray-Ray McCloud will provide just that.
Fontenot paying top dollar for the receiver is the only reason that this move isn't graded a bit better. Considering the offense he was a part of and the fit in Atlanta this is a great move on its face. The only issues are the cost and the fact you didn't finish building out the position. Counting on a rookie and a special teams player as your primary depth options comes with substantial risk.