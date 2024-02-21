Grading each re-signing the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
Grading each of the Atlanta Falcons' re-signings in 2023: Offense
Another veteran-minimum signing, MyCole Pruitt was a good third tight end who made his biggest impact as a blocker. He made a few highlights as a sneaky receiving threat as well.
Parker Hesse didn't quite have the volume of snaps that he did in 2022 but he was elevated from the practice squad as a solid hybrid tight end/fullback.
With it being another minimum deal, you cannot fault the signing. From here on out though, the signings are more exciting.
Oh boy, how do you evaluate Kaleb McGary? He has had two solid seasons but he continues to struggle as a pass protector, which is concerning now that the offensive scheme is changing.
If this were a one-year deal or if it were front-loaded then the grade would be higher, but with him having a significant cap hit for a team that will look to pass the ball more in 2024, it is a shaky contract, at best.