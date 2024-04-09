Grading every first-round pick of Atlanta Falcons current regime
By Nick Halden
In truth, this is a new Atlanta Falcons regime this offseason with Terry Fontenot in a more defined role and Raheem Morris having rebuilt the coaching staff. The franchise is in a better position now with Arthur Blank being the one that the head coach and GM now directly report to.
Atlanta's coaching staff and front office both appear to be as strong as Atlanta fans have seen in quite some time. The way that Raheem Morris speaks and carries himself speaks to this. To add to the hype Atlnta has had a splashy offseason adding the biggest free agent in Kirk Cousins.
The Falcons added depth at receiver as well and will have Troy Andersen, Avery Williams, and Grady Jarrett returning from season-ending injuries.
While things are looking up for Atlanta they need to finish the job by making the right decision with their first-round selection. One that should be on defense to help fix Atlanta's issues at edge rusher.
We will look back at each first-round selection that the Falcons have made since Terry Fontenot has taken over. While keeping in mind that the power structure in the front office and coaching staff has changed since Atlanta's last first-round selection.