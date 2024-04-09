Grading every first-round pick of Atlanta Falcons current regime
By Nick Halden
Kyle Pitts 4th Overall Pick 2021 C-
Kyle Pitts is more than capable of coming out in 2024 and putting together a season that makes this grade look laughable. Atlanta Falcons fans would welcome this, however, if we are being fair no other grade is fair.
Matt Ryan had no other options than Pitts in the rookie's first season and his numbers showed this. Pitts followed this up with an injury-shortened season where he was never on the same page as Marcus Mariota. Coming back in 2023 he lacked explosive ability and again couldn't get on the same page as his quarterback Desmond Ridder.
A lot of the struggles can be blamed on injuries, quarterback play, or poor coaching. All of these are very valid reasons for his lack of production but the grade stands when you look at the selections after him.
Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons, and Jaylen Waddle all went off the board shortly after Pitts. All three players have had more of an impact on winning and are more productive players. When you have two receivers outplaying Pitts and a much-needed star pass rusher you deserve a poor grade.
This doesn't reflect what Pitts is capable of as much as it does the talent you passed on for a player who still hasn't put it all together.