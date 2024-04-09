Grading every first-round pick of Atlanta Falcons current regime
By Nick Halden
Drake London 8th Overall pick 2022 A-
The numbers that Drake London has put up aren't reflective of his talent but still far above Kyle's production. Drake London dealt with the same quarterback and coach that held back Kyle Pitts. Yet his production was still impressive considering the situation. Give London a full season with Kirk Cousins and he will be in the top receiver conversation.
It is a crowded conversation that London will never top. However, his talent will force his way into the discussion with the season he will put up with capable quarterback play.
There is also the factor that London fit the position Atlanta needed to address the most and there aren't huge misses after this selection. Yes, you can make an argument there was a better fit but there isn't a Ja'Marr Chase or Micah Parsons that was a clear consideration.
Give the Falcons credit for making the right selection and taking a player who did have some injury concerns coming into the league. London's talent was never in question it was his ability to stay healthy and make a consistent impact.