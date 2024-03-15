Grading every move Atlanta Falcons made during first wave of free agency
By Nick Halden
Charlie Woerner signs a 3-Year $12-Million Dollar Deal Grade: A
This move gets an A based not just on what Charlie Woerner brings to Atlanta but what the move likely means for Kyle Pitts. Arthur Smith used Kyle Pitts as a primary blocker instead of a primary receiver. This was while Pitts was obviously not completely healthy and still working his way back from his knee injury at the end of the 2022 season.
Pitts was so often used as a lead blocker or a decoy instead of the elite receiving talent that he is. Signing Charlie Woerner seems to signal a willingness to use Pitts in a receiver role. Woerner may get a surprise target but his role with this team is to come in and do the dirty work.
Put Woerner in the trenches and allow Pitts to split out and play the receiver position he is obviously suited for. It is a reasonable deal in today's market and gives Atlanta needed depth at the position after cutting Jonnu Smith.
Each of these three moves will allow Terry Fontenot to draft more freely as well filling clear roster holes the team was expected to draft players for. It is a great start for a team that should now be NFC South favorites.