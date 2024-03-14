Grading every move Falcons made during first wave of free agency
Atlanta's been one of the most active teams this offseason. Will it work?
2. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears
Deal: Three-years, $39 million ($26 million guaranteed)
Grade: A-
Mooney looked like he was headed for stardom when, in his second year with the Bears, he put up an 80-catch, 1,000-yard season. With the Bears! The 5th round pick out of Tulane played bigger than his size, and was one of the more exciting deep threat wideouts that the Bears have had in some time.
Then, for whatever reason, his production fell off a cliff: in the following two seasons combined, he failed to reach 80 catches or 1,000 yards. Drops were consistently an issue with him – although the eye test and the stats don't match up there, interestingly enough – but it's hard to blame his decline entirely on him when neither his quarterback or offensive coordinator were particularly good at what they do.
Now, Mooney joins an offense that desperately needed a WR2 and has, in theory, a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback. Maybe his production never picks up again, and he becomes Just A Guy that gets brought up in random Twitter threads from time to time, but as of the signing, $26 million for the type of player that Mooney can be is a good deal for both sides.
3. Charlie Woerner, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Deal: Three-year, $12 million deal
Grade: C+
Out goes Jonnu Smith, in comes Woerner. He is extremely not a pass-catching tight end (11 career catches for 120 yards, 0 touchdowns), but maybe that doesn't matter when the Falcons remember they have Kyle Pitts on their team.
It's a lot of money for blocking tight end, but "a lot of money" seems to be Atlanta's MO this offseason.
4. Nate Landman, LB, Atlanta Falcons
Deal: One-year, $985,000
Grade: A+
Less than a million bucks for a linebacker who started 14 games last season and had over 100 tackles, two sacks, and three forced fumbles? That's the easiest contract the Falcons will write up all offseason.