Hate of the Atlanta Falcons offseason continues into June
Every week a new article gets published somewhere that critiques the Atlanta Falcons for how they have handled their offseason.
After enduring a brutal season led by dismal quarterback performance, the team decided they would not let that happen again. They signed free agent Kirk Cousins to be their present solution and then drafted MIchael Penix Jr. to be their future solution.
The media has never taken too kindly to a team doubling down on the most important position in sports so the move was rained with scrutiny. Here we are in June and they are still critiquing the move.
Bleacher Report continues trend of criticism for the Falcons offseason moves
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay published an article titled "Which 2024 NFL Offseason Moves Will Look the Worst in 3 Years?" and that seems to have only been published because of the trend of hate directed toward the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.
Unsurprisingly, the team that now has its quarterback position solved for the next decade was listed first.
It scrutinizes everything from Penix's injury history during college (something he overcame during his time at Washington), his "middling statistics" (not sure how that is true), his age, and, of course, the fact that Kirk Cousins is on the roster.
I understand that it is unconventional to invest significant resources in two quarterbacks in the span of two months but it is also a position you cannot win a Super Bowl without. Terry Fontenot has gone through the last two years with Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke, the worst thing he could have done is not address the position aggressively.
The Falcons wanted a solution to help them compete right now, so they signed Kirk Cousins. They also wanted a solution for post-Cousins, so they drafted MIchael Penix Jr. It is as simple as that.
Penix did not have "middling statistics" in college, he proved he could stay on the field with the Huskies, he has generational arm talent, and age shouldn't be a factor if you see a guy who you believe could become a top-five player.
Nevertheless, expect to see the pessimism from the media over the next few years. This isn't going to die down no matter what happens.