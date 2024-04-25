Here are the picks the Falcons hold in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Falcons hold one pick in the first, second, fourth, and fifth rounds and two picks in the third and sixth rounds.
The NFL offseason builds up until the NFL Draft. So much work has gone into this draft and everything comes down to this.
The Falcons will be one of the most active teams in the draft because of their win-now mentality. They figure to target specific players throughout the draft and throw that in with the fact Raheem Morris came from the trade-heavy LA Rams, you can expect to see trades frequently.
We will cross that bridge when we get there, though. Let's look at where the Falcons are scheduled to pick going into the big event.
Full list of draft picks for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons currently hold eight draft picks; six are their own while two are from trades of two significant players in recent years.
- Round 1, Pick 8
- Round 2, Pick 43
- Round 3, Pick 74
- Round 3, Pick 79 (From JAX)
- Round 4, Pick 109
- Round 5, Pick 143
- Round 6, Pick 187
- Round 6, Pick 197 (From CLE)
The Falcons have an extra pick in the third round from Jacksonville. This is the final piece in the Calvin Ridley trade.
As for the extra sixth-rounder, that comes from the Deion Jones trade a couple of years ago. The Falcons shipped off Deion Jones and their 2024 seventh-round pick for this pick.
The only empty round for the Falcons, luckily, is the seventh round because of the Jones trade. You don't often see teams trade into the seventh round so if the Falcons make their final pick before the seventh round then that will likely cap their 2024 class.