How Atlanta Falcons can create more cap space entering free agency
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons currently have a projected $36.8-million in cap space. This number can easily grow with a few clear restructures and cuts that would help Atlanta be able to make a big playoff push during this offseason. It is clear that there will be urgency under Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot in the 2024 season it is time for this franchise to take advantage of an easy schedule and messy division.
Let's first look at the players Atlanta can cut to save cap space and clearly won't be playing a role for the team in the 2024 season.
Atlanta should cut Taylor Heinicke, Mike Hughes, Lorenzo Carter, and Richie Grant. This gives Atlanta an expected $53-million in cap space opening up the team to chase anyone they wish this offseason.
This would allow the team to go out and sign Kirk Cousins and still add another top free agent on defense. None of these players are expected to play big roles for the 2024 Falcons and cutting them is obvious for a franchise that is attempting to build a winning culture.
This leaves all of Atlanta's top players on the roster and still gives the team well over $50-million to improve making them one of the best-positioned teams in the NFC.
When it comes to restructures things become a bit less clear for the Falcons. Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett stand out as potential players that the Falcons could restructure to add up to $10 million or more in cap space to the roster.
However, kicking the can down the road on paying veteran players isn't a wise decision or how Terry Fontenot has done business over the past three seasons. Cutting players and keeping the current contracts untouched makes the most sense for Atlanta and leaves plenty of room for the Falcons to make any needed moves during the offseason.