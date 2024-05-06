How does the Atlanta Falcons receiver depth chart shake out heading into 2024?
By Nick Halden
1. Drake London
There is no question that Drake London is the team's primary season heading into the season. London's first two seasons in the league are far more impressive than the numbers suggest. Those who watched every snap of London's career understand what he was up against.
Not only did you have Arthur Smith calling terrible route concepts you also had an offense that was completely focused on running the football. Once the team was forced to throw the ball it was Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder as the primary starting quarterback.
With Kirk Cousins at the helm, Drake London is going to quickly put himself in the top receiver conversation. With his ability to go up and get the ball and make the contested catch fans are expecting a huge season from the team's primary weapon.
2. Darnell Mooney
Darnell Mooney was an expensive contract to add but a needed move. You have a great second option who was being held back in a Chicago Bears offense focused on running the football. Mooney and Cousins getting on the same page early is a key to watch in the first weeks of the season.
If Mooney can play up to expectations it will open up the field for Kyle Pitts and Drake London.