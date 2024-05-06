How does the Atlanta Falcons receiver depth chart shake out heading into 2024?
By Nick Halden
3. Rondale Moore
Right now it is hard to see a player beating out Rondale Moore for the third receiver role. His ability to play in the slot and stretch the field is exciting for a team with slower primary options. Kyle Pitts and Drake London can both make big plays, but neither are going to be confused for speedsters.
Moore was in a similar situation to Mooney with an offense that had an inconsistent quarterback situation and was without an identity. In Atlanta as the third option, Moore gets the chance to start anew and push his career back in the right direction.
4. KhaDarel Hodge
Hodge is one of only two returning Atlanta receivers who are expected to play a contributing role. Hodge is a great special teams piece and made a handful of plays in Arthur Smith's offense. Atlanta could look to upgrade or bring in competition but for now, Hodge is a viable 4th option.
This with the understanding that Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts are going to be getting heavy targets as well. In this offense, the 4th receiver doesn't have to be a contributor. However, it would be nice to have a veteran in this role with a real chance to contribute if injury strikes.