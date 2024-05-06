How does the Atlanta Falcons receiver depth chart shake out heading into 2024?
By Nick Halden
5. Ray-Ray McCloud III
There is an argument that Ray-Ray will find his way into the 4th receiver role. It is a real option but Hodge has the size and experience in Atlanta that gives him an edge. Expect Ray-Ray to find his value in playing a role on special teams and running very specific plays designed for his speed.
Ray-Ray isn't likely to play a big role on offense but he is a great depth piece and gives an option behind Avery Williams at kick returner.
Competing for final roster spots: Josh Ali, Casey Washington, Chris Blair, and Austin Mack
Blair and Mack are both extremely long shots to make this roster but with the lack of depth could win a depth role with a huge camp and preseason. Casey Washington is a great athlete whom Atlanta spent one of their final three draft picks on. With this in mind, Washington has the inside track to winning the final roster spot for receivers.
Josh Ali is easy to cheer for but has a long way to go after missing last year. Ali has shown flashes in camp but is yet to put anything on the field. Considering the lack of proven depth it wouldn't be surprising to see a late veteran addition.