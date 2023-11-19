How Many More Games Will the Atlanta Falcons Win this Season?
It goes without saying that the 2023 season has been a disappointment for the Atlanta Falcons up to this point. The team has suffered losses to a previously 1-win team, lost to a backup quarterback who joined the team less than a week earlier, and got beat by a rookie leading an injured team.
As the team goes through their bye week, it’s hard to predict how things will look on the other side. There has been struggles with consistency at the quarterback position, questions about the play-calling, and concerns that head coach Arthur Smith may not even see the end of the season.
The team has seven more games on their schedule, and at this point, it would be shocking to see them win more than 3 or 4 of those matchups. We’ll break down the likelihood of winning each remaining matchup and how it could impact numerous people afterwards.