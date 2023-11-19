How Many More Games Will the Atlanta Falcons Win this Season?
Atlanta Falcons Vs. New Orleans Saints – Sunday, November 26th
Both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are teams with multiple questions at this point in the season. Both have picked up wins against bottom-feeders of the league but seem to struggle when they play teams on the high-end of the league.
After a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints are an even 5-5 which somehow leads the NFC South right now. The loss included injuries to Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, and Marshon Lattimore, and those injuries could dictate the winner of this matchup.
If the Falcons are facing a short-handed Saints squad, it seems likely they’ll have a chance of securing the win here. Although Carr has had an uneven season, he still provides more stability at the quarterback position than Jameis Winston.