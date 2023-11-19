How Many More Games Will the Atlanta Falcons Win this Season?
4 of 8
Atlanta Falcons Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday, December 10th
Before the Falcons current losing streak, I would have had more faith in them beating a team like the Buccaneers. After starting the year 3-1, Tampa Bay has lost four out of their last five games. Unfortunately for Atlanta, they just dominated the Tennessee Titans and Will Levis who torched the Falcons’ defense.
This seems like one of those games where the Falcons come in on a two-game winning streak and then get completely blown out after making stupid mistakes throughout the matchup. We’ve seen the same problem throughout the entire season and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Baker Mayfield go off in this game.