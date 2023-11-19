How Many More Games Will the Atlanta Falcons Win this Season?
Atlanta Falcons Vs. Carolina Panthers – Sunday, December 17th
The Carolina Panthers have struggled immensely this season, and it doesn’t seem likely they’ll be turning things around any time soon. Their offense struggles to score, their defense has already allowed 20 or more points in 7 games, and quarterback Bryce Young is the true definition of a rookie roller coaster.
The Falcons took advantage of Young’s youth in their first matchup and they’ll likely try to do something similar in this game. If the Panthers continue to struggle moving the ball and playing with consistency, it should provide an easy win for the team.
The only concern will be if Young can finally make that rookie leap and start playing on a similar level to fellow rookie CJ Stroud. It’s unclear if Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke will be the starter at this point in the season, but if they’re forced to play from behind, it could spell trouble for Atlanta.