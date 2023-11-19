How Many More Games Will the Atlanta Falcons Win this Season?
Atlanta Falcons Vs. Indianapolis Colts – Sunday, December 24th
For some reason, this game seems like one the Falcons will find a way to screw up. Although the Colts have struggled with consistency throughout the entire season, I just cannot find reasons why I think Atlanta will walk away from this matchup with a win.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew was seen as a game manager coming into this year, but he’s been a huge part of the roller coaster ride. This feels like one of those games where he’ll throw for 300+ yards and make huge plays that make Atlanta fans cringe.
Although Jonathan Taylor has yet to make a major impact this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him go off in this game either.