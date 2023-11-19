Blogging Dirty
How Many More Games Will the Atlanta Falcons Win this Season?

By Justin Winters

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals / Mike Christy/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons Vs. Chicago Bears – Sunday, December 31st

If Justin Fields is healthy for this matchup, it could be difficult for Atlanta. Although Fields has struggled with consistency and injuries throughout his career, he’s also someone who can completely flip a game with his speed.

The best hope for the Falcons will be taking advantage of a leaky Chicago defense that struggles to prevent points. They’ve already allowed opposing teams to score 255 points, which is the fourth most in the NFL.

This seems like a coin-flip game that could be determined by a freak turnover, a random penalty, or a missed extra point. Many folks may see Atlanta as favorites here due to some roster holes in Chicago, but based on everything we’ve seen this season, that may not mean much for this Atlanta Falcons squad.

