How Many More Games Will the Atlanta Falcons Win this Season?
Atlanta Falcons Vs. New Orleans Saints – Sunday, January 7th
As someone who would love to see the Falcons sweep the Saints this year, it unfortunately seems unlikely based on the roster makeup of both squads. It seems fair to say these squads are evenly matched and unless the Saints are still struggling with injuries, I feel like a win here is likely.
The worst part for the Falcons could be that this matchup determines which team ends up in the playoffs and winning the NFC South crown. Atlanta fans will hope that the team flips the switch after their bye week, but it seems likely that another end-of-season disappointment is on the horizon.
Looking back through these matchups, there is obviously the potential for Atlanta to go 5-2 and somehow lead into the playoff race on a winning streak. The more likely route is 4-3 or 3-4 leading to numerous questions for the team going into the 2024 season.
It seems impossible for the team to keep Arthur Smith around if the team fails to reach the playoffs, and Terry Fontenot could be following him out the door as well. There will also be questions about the quarterback position unless Ridder or Heinicke go off through the remaining games, and even more questions about the rest of the roster.