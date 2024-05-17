How many prime time games does Atlanta Falcons schedule have in 2024?
By Nick Halden
For better or worse the Atlanta Falcons are back in prime time in the 2024 season. The team's offseason of adding Raheem Morris, Kirk Cousins, and Michael Penix Jr. made them relevant enough to put back in solo games. This is the first time Atlanta has been put back in prime time more than once since trading Matt Ryan.
Atlanta's last time in the solo game was a loss to Carolina that featured a memorable throw from Marcus Mariota. Let's hope this year's prime-time schedule is a bit more favorable starting out with a tough road matchup.
Week 2 Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles on MNF Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons on SNF Week 5 Tampa Bay Bucs @ Atlanta Falcons on TNF Week 15 Las Vegas Raiders @ Atlanta Falcons on MNF
Out of Atlanta's four prime-time games two will be featured on Monday Night Football against the Eagles and Raiders. The first two games will almost certainly have the Falcons as underdogs if the Chiefs and Eagles are anything close to healthy.
While this is exciting for Atlanta fans it comes at a heavy price of playing two great teams early in the schedule. Neither game is considered a must-win with the schedule backloaded with winnable games. However, both games are going to require the Falcons to play their best football with the chance to define their reputation early on.
The story of Kirk Cousins' inability to win standalone games is going to be put to the test early with the Atlanta schedule lining up two of their first four games against tough opponents. It will be a great early test for this team that helps set the tone. It is also a chance for Atlanta to earn their way back into the spotlight and show the schedule didn't make a mistake giving them two games that will help set the tone for prime time games in the 2024 season.