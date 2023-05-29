How many primetime games do the Atlanta Falcons have in 2023?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons schedule has been released giving the team exactly zero primetime games in the 2023 season. A move that shouldn't come as a surprise considering how poorly this team has played over the last half-decade. While the roster is clearly improved and this team appears ready to take a step forward into playoff contention it is understandable from a scheduling point of view to make Atlanta prove it.
It isn't hard to come up with a frustrating Atlanta Falcons collapse or the team inventing ways to give away games. There has been a myriad of situations over the past five seasons in which Atlanta has a game locked away and finds a way to choke away the lead.
While the team is clearly turning the page and has a playoff-capable roster in a bad division it is because of the team's recent history they won't be given a primetime slot. The team will have a standalone game in London against arguably the best team on their schedule in the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The matchup will be a reunion of sorts with Calvin Ridley returning to the field for the first time in more than a season. It is Atlanta's lone bright spot on the schedule and could be a potential statement game against one of the best rosters Atlanta will face.
Not receiving a primetime game is the NFL doing exactly what they should focusing on the more marketable teams and stars. Atlanta has to prove they can hold onto leads and win consistently with a greatly improved roster.
There is also the question of star power offensively as Bijan Robinson, Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London all must prove themselves this season.
Primetime games for Atlanta will return after the 2023 season, one in which the Falcons will return to the playoffs and prove to be contenders and not the doormat they have been for much of the last half-decade.